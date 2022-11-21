  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revise relief amount provided for natural calamities, CPI(M) urges CM

November 21, 2022 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Monday wrote to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, urging him to revise the relief amount granted to those affected by natural calamities as per a Government Order issued in 2015. In his letter, he urged for the doubling of the relief amount, citing that the affected people have said the current compensation was inadequate. He said it has been seven years since the Government Order was issued, and it is concerning that the same quantum of relief was provided even now. He said the livelihood of people was affected due to the natural calamities and given the current price hikes and inflation, the current level of relief would not offset it, thereby putting people in a tough spot. Mr. Balakrishnan also called on the government to provide jobs to a member of the affected families [in case of deaths].

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.