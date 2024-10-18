Revise incomplete coastal zone maps, verify eco-sensitive locations, says NGT

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (SCZMA) to rectify the incomplete draft Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) maps, and carry out ground truthing of ecologically sensitive areas before holding a public hearing.

Delivering the judgment on a case filed by a fisherman, Jesu Rathinam, the Bench — comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati — on Thursday instructed the SCZMA and the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management to verify the ecologically sensitive areas, as specified in the earlier orders of the Madras High Court and the NGT.

The petition, filed by Mr. Rathinam in July 2023, highlighted the lack of essential components in the draft maps, including fishing zones, breeding and spawning grounds, communal properties of fishermen, and a comprehensive plan for the long-term housing needs of coastal fishing communities — all of which are legally required under the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, 2019. Subsequently, the Bench stayed the public hearing that was scheduled for August 18, 2023.

In its verdict, the Bench said the SCZMA must compile inputs from Collectors of coastal districts, revise the draft CZMP, and ensure that stakeholders’ feedback were incorporated before publication. Once all recommendations and requirements from the CRZ Notification, 2019, were met, the draft CZMP maps could be published.

“The real test for the draft CZMP is to leave little or no room for the public to raise complaints...,” the order stated.

The Bench further noted that while ground truthing along the entire coast was not possible, the SCZMA authorities should responsibly investigate any genuine issue or doubts that may arise, and carry out ground truthing. “Identifying omissions or essential features will help the SCZMA protect coastal integrity, and address ecological and human concerns,” it said.

After allowing stakeholders time to review the maps and provide feedback, a date for the public hearing may be announced, following legal procedures, the Bench said.

