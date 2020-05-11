Review of lockdown on May 15 and 17, HC told

The Centre as well as the State Government on Monday informed the Madras High Court that they would be taking a call on either extending or lifting the lockdown only on May 15 and 17 respectively and only then a decision would be taken on reopening temples, mosques, churches and other religious institutions.

Justices Vineet Kothari and Pushpa Sathyanarayana recorded the submission made by Central Government Standing Counsel Srinivasamoorthy and Additional Advocate General S.R. Rajagopal and adjourned a PIL petition, filed by R.K. Jaleel of Chennai for reopening of all religious places in the State, to May 18.

‘e-pass system working efficiently’

The Madras High Court on Monday closed two public interest litigation petitions for early issuance of travel passes during the lockdown. The court closed the petitions after recording the submission of the State government that e-passes for travel during medical emergencies were being issued within 30 minutes in Chennai city and within two hours in other parts of the State.

Justices Vineet Kothari and Pushpa Sathyanarayana recorded the submission made by Additional Advocate General S.R. Rajagopal that there have not been many complaints regarding delay in issuing e-passes and that the system was functioning effectively by deploying skeleton staff even during night hours.