Review Mettur surplus water scheme: G.K. Mani

Patalli Makkal Katchi president G.K. Mani has said that the State Government should review the Mettur surplus water scheme and include all the lakes and rivers in the district under the scheme.

Mr. Mani told presspersons on Saturday, that “the State government should include all the lakes in the district and also link excess water from the dam with Sarpanga, Vashishsta and Thirumanimutharu rivers. The Government should also utilise excess water from Mettur to fill Panamarathupatti Lake as it can store up to 1.5 tmc of water. It should make necessary changes in the regard.”

Mr. Mani criticised that though the V.P. Singh government granted 27% reservation for OBC category in Central Government jobs, only 6 % to 7% from the community gets appointed and urged the Centre to recruit more persons from the category on backlog basis. Mr. Mani also demanded that Tamils should be given preference for railway jobs in Tamil Nadu. Likewise in other States, local people should be given preference. He demanded that candidates must be allowed to take the examinations in their native language. He added that the Centre must release ₹6,000 crore funds for local bodies in Tamil Nadu.