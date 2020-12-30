Tamil Nadu

Review meet held ahead of Thaipoosam

Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam on Tuesday chaired a meeting with representatives of religious organisations at the Secretariat here to review the arrangements for Thaipoosam, which falls on January 28 next.

Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy and senior officials were present at the meeting.

