Review implementation of PMAY in T.N., urges DMK

16 September 2020 21:29 IST

Beneficiaries were either dead or could not be traced, says MLA

CHENNAI: The DMK on Wednesday urged the AIADMK government to review allotment and construction of the houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin) alleging that there were several irregularities in the implementation of these schemes in Tamil Nadu.

DMK MLA T.R.B. Rajaa (Mannargudi), who raised the issue in the House after a prolonged attempt, alleged that several houses in his Assembly constituency constructed under the scheme were being allotted to beneficiaries who were either dead or could not be traced.

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani said officials who were suspected to have been involved in the issue in Tiruvarur district have been placed under suspension. “But, it is not as if housing schemes reached unintended beneficiaries only in the AIADMK government. It happened during the DMK regime too,” he said and read out details of such incidents in Ramanathapuram district.

