Review functioning of taluk offices, Chief Secretary tells monitoring officers

The directive comes after the Chief Minister observed “deficiencies” at Guindy taluk office

In the light of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s surprise visit to the taluk office at Guindy, Chennai, where he observed various “deficiencies”, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu has instructed the District Monitoring Officers to visit their allotted districts, review the functioning of the taluk offices and submit reports.

The taluk office delivers multiple important services such as patta transfer, land sub-division, issue of certificates and social security pensions.

“There have been multiple cases of delay and deficiency... The Chief Minister had recently visited one of the taluks in Chennai and observed various deficiencies,” Mr. Irai Anbu said.

He instructed all monitoring officers to visit their districts and review the functioning of the taluk offices and the pendency of applications for important certificates like income, community and legal heir. “The rejected cases should be taken up to see whether the reasons given are genuine or not... Cases should be randomly selected and analysed,” he said.

The pendency of patta transfer applications without involving sub-division should be cleared without delay and patta transfer with sub-division could have more pendency, he said.

“The performance of surveyors should be critically examined to see whether the manpower is utilised optimally,” the Chief Secretary said, adding that the common service centres should be monitored for proper functioning.

Petitioners could be asked whether they were being directed to meet taluk officials while submitting or following up on their petitions and the pendency of manual applications with the Tahslidars for correction of errors in individual pattas was to be reviewed.

The pendency of appeal cases for patta transfer with the Revenue Divisional Officers and the District Revenue Officers should be reviewed and the progress of updating the land records for the rural and urban area error correction drive should be analysed. A report should be given to the Revenue Department after the visit,” Mr. Irai Anbu said.