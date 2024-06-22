Revenue through liquor sales crosses the ₹45,000-crore mark 

Liquor sales during 2023-24 generated a revenue of ₹45,855.67 crore, including ₹35,081.39 crore in VAT and ₹10,774.28 crore in excise revenue, the Tamil Nadu government said in the Assembly on Friday.

The total revenue generated during 2023-24 (the government said the figure of ₹45,855.67 crore was subject to reconciliation) is ₹1,734.54 crore more than the revenue of ₹44,121.13 crore during 2022-23, according to the figures provided by the Prohibition and Excise Department.

During 2023-24, the government earned a revenue of ₹53.93 crore through the special fee on imported foreign liquor, while Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) earned ₹16.70 lakh from service charges. During 2023-24, a total of 3,20,024 cases of beer were exported and the revenue earned through beer exports was ₹187.79 lakh. Export permits to the States and the Union Territories are being issued online.

“The government is determined to take stern action against distillation, sale and transport of illicit liquor, as well as the sale of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances,” according to the policy note tabled in the House.

During 2023-24, a total of 12,431 cases of illicit arrack distillation were filed and 12,422 distillers were arrested and 4,64,152 litres of illicit arrack destroyed. Raids are carried out frequently by the Prohibition Enforcement Wing, in coordination with police and revenue officials.

Intensive inspection of FL/DL-licensed premises, an increased number of raids, confiscation of vehicles involved in illegal activities by the Prohibition Enforcement Wing, freezing of bank accounts and assets, and continuous monitoring by the Collectors “have started yielding results”, it said.

A total of 2,797 calls were received on the toll-free prohibition helpline 10581 or the WhatsApp number 9498410581 between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024, and appropriate action was taken, it said.

This year, 25 more de-addiction centres would be set up at government hospitals in coordination with the Health and Family Welfare Department for the rehabilitation of drug addicts, it said. Action would be taken in coordination with various departments to make Tamil Nadu a drug-free State, it added.

As of March this year, Tasmac had 4,829 retail vending shops in 38 districts and 2,919 bars attached to them. Tasmac supplies liquor to the 546 FL2-licensed clubs and 854 FL3-licensed hotels.

Congress legislator J.M.H. Aassan Maulaana (Velachery) urged the government to allow toddy in the State. It could help control the menace of illicit liquor, he said.

Prohibition was not possible because even if it was implemented, liquor could be brought in from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry, he said. As he went on to urge the government to allow toddy shops, Leader of the House Duraimurugan intervened, saying, “So, a Congress MLA is seeking the opening of toddy shops in the State. Is not it?”