Revenue staff up in arms against ADSP

RAMANATHAPURAM

Members of the district unit of Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association (TNROA) staged demonstrations across the district and announced a series of agitations to protest against Additional Superintendent of Police (ADSP) S. Vellaidurai for allegedly denigrating Kilakarai Tahsildar A. Ganesan during Arudra Darshan at Thiru Uthirakosamangai on January 1.

Alleging that the ADSP had made disparaging remarks and attempted to assault the Tahsildar while he was supervising crowd management even as hundreds of people thronged Sri Mangalanathaswamy Temple, the revenue staff and officers staged the protest here on Wednesday.

As the conciliatory efforts proved futile, the revenue staff, led by K.M. Thameem Raasa, secretary of the district unit of the TNROA, staged a protest at the Collectorate during lunch break and ‘pen down’ strike in the evening. More than 500 employees, including 168 women, staged demonstrations at all the eight taluk headquarters in the district in the evening.

Reports suggested that Mr. Vellaidurai, accompanied by Superintendent of Police Omprakash Meena, might hold talks with the Tahsildar and association office-bearers in the presence of District Revenue Officer S. Muthumari to resolve the issue, but the meeting did not take place.

The revenue staff and officers demanded an enquiry into the incident by the RDO under Section 151 of the Police Standing Orders. They said they would drop the agitation only if the ADSP tendered an apology or he was transferred from the district.

They also decided to boycott work on Thursday and go on en-masse casual leave on Friday. They would go on an indefinite strike from January 8, when the Tamil Nadu Assembly would meet, Mr. Raasa said.

When contacted, Mr. Vellaidurai denied making any disparaging remark against the Tahsildar. When he questioned Balamurugan, who identified himself as a Revenue Inspector, about sending some people for darshan by breaking the queue, the Tahsildar intervened in support of him. As both the Tahsildar and the RI had no duty pass he had asked them to leave the place, he said.

“I only performed my duty and there is no question of tendering an apology,” he told The Hindu.