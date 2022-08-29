Revenue receipts of Union Territory decrease by ₹891 crore in 2020-21

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
August 29, 2022 21:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The revenue receipts of the Union Territory during 2020-21 decreased by ₹891 crore over the previous year.

Briefing reporters on the Comptroller and Auditor General’s report on the Government of Puducherry, Principal Accountant General (Audit-II), Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, K.P. Anand, said the capital expenditure decreased from ₹327 crore in 2019-20 to ₹240 in 2020-21.

The fiscal deficit increased from ₹381 crore in 2019-20 to ₹1, 615 crore in 2020-21.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The internal debt of the Union Territory increased from ₹6,911 crore in 2019-20 to ₹7,978 crore in 2020-21, he said.

The Grant-in-aid from the Central government decreased by ₹186 crore in 2020-21 when compared to the previous year. The aid from the Central government constituted 42.14% of the total revenue receipts, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The outstanding debt of the Union Territory has gone up from ₹8,299 crore in 2016-17 to ₹10,894 in 2020-21. The burden of interest payments increased from 10.18% in 2019-20 to 12.85% of revenue receipts during 2020-21, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Puducherry

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app