Revenue receipts of Union Territory decrease by ₹891 crore in 2020-21

The revenue receipts of the Union Territory during 2020-21 decreased by ₹891 crore over the previous year.

Briefing reporters on the Comptroller and Auditor General’s report on the Government of Puducherry, Principal Accountant General (Audit-II), Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, K.P. Anand, said the capital expenditure decreased from ₹327 crore in 2019-20 to ₹240 in 2020-21.

The fiscal deficit increased from ₹381 crore in 2019-20 to ₹1, 615 crore in 2020-21.

The internal debt of the Union Territory increased from ₹6,911 crore in 2019-20 to ₹7,978 crore in 2020-21, he said.

The Grant-in-aid from the Central government decreased by ₹186 crore in 2020-21 when compared to the previous year. The aid from the Central government constituted 42.14% of the total revenue receipts, he said.

The outstanding debt of the Union Territory has gone up from ₹8,299 crore in 2016-17 to ₹10,894 in 2020-21. The burden of interest payments increased from 10.18% in 2019-20 to 12.85% of revenue receipts during 2020-21, he said.