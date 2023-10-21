Revenue officials to boycott Mahalir Urimai Thogai scheme from October 26

October 21, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - MADURAI

The Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association (TNROA) will boycott, indefinitely, all work related to the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai ThogaiThittam across the State from October 26, the body’s president M.P. Murugaiyan said on Saturday.

The members spoke on several issues and put forward their demands at an executive committee meeting that was held in Kallakurichi on October 19. General secretary S. Sankaralingam listed out the resolutions.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Murugaiyan said the decision to boycott the scheme was taken after elaborate discussions. The “attitude” of IAS official Illambagavath, who has been posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for the scheme had been anti-employee, and this was the prime reason for the TNROA to call for the boycott.

The Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai Thittam is a mega-scheme of the State, and the Chief Minister is directly monitoring its progress. Under such circumstances, when revenue officials have been looking to sort out certain “field level” issues, the OSD has not been shown any interest to hear them out. “We are simply getting messages/instructions to be implemented,” Mr. Murugaiyan said.

The government is aware of the manpower shortage from the taluk levels. Hence, it would be wiser to mobilise the required strength to work for the KMUT. As there was no move to invite the TNROA office-bearers for the talks, the officials decided to boycott from Tahsildar to the field level staff.

On October 26, at 4.45 p.m., all the officials would stage a demonstration in front of the headquarters to show their protest in this regard also, he said and added that in the event of non-implementation of the demands, the officials would go on a mass CL (casual leave) on November 21.

Official attacked in Tiruchi

The meeting also condemned the physical assault on deputy tahsildar Premkumar of Tiruchi by some anti-social elements recently. When he had gone to take possession of an immovable property in Tiruchi as per the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest, 2002, along with some bank officials as per the instruction of the Collector, some people had attacked him and the team.

Though the Tiruchi K.K. Nagar police had registered a case, the prime accused in the case is yet to be arrested. The TNROA strongly objected to the lackadaisical approach of the police in this regard and demanded that the Chief Minister intervene in the case.