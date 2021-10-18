Revenue officials demand immediate release of honorarium for poll duty

TNROA says it will boycott camps for electoral roll revision

Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials’ Association (TNROA) has sought swift disbursal of the honorarium to officials of all ranks who carried out election duty during the Assembly election.

Arguing that it was unfair not to release the honorarium even six months after the polling took place, the association said it would be boycotting the special camps planned for four days in November for electoral roll revision.

In its resolution passed after the State office-bearers’ meeting on Sunday, the association said all government employees toiled despite the second wave of COVID-19 to ensure that the elections were held smoothly. “Many even lost their lives due to COVID-19. Their families have not been compensated yet,” the association alleged.

In a letter released to the media on Monday, TNROA’s general secretary M.P. Murugaiyan and president K. Kumaresan said that right from the level of District Collectors to Village Assistants, no one had been paid the honorarium yet.

While it was the norm earlier to release the honorarium soon after the election, the association alleged that it had been inordinately delayed this time due to the lethargy of senior administration. Alleging that election expenditure had also not been cleared yet, it said that money owed for engaging vehicles for election work and making other arrangements in polling stations had not been settled in many districts because of this.

The association reiterated its long-pending demand for the creation of the post of Personal Assistant to the Collector (Elections) in all districts with at least six Assembly constituencies as election-related work were now happening throughout the year with continuous revision of electoral rolls.