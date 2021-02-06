Revenue Minister takes issue with Stalin’s statement on farm loan waiver

Minister R. B. Udayakumar said the waiver that benefits over 16 lakh farmers, had been welcomed by the entire State

It appears to be a routine affair now for the Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu to pick a hole in initiatives taken by the State government, said Revenue Minister R. B. Udayakumar here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters at Thirumangalam, after distributing computers to part-time teachers by the Amma Charitable Trust, he said that when the entire State had welcomed the move to waive the ₹12,110 crore farm loans in the cooperative societies as it benefited over 16 lakh farmers, the Leader of Opposition, M. K. Stalin had stated that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had done it with an eye on the ensuing elections.

The AIADMK never expected Mr. Stalin to shower encomiums or present bouquets, but unable to stomach the ever-increasing popularity for the AIADMK, his outbursts only showed his anger, the Minister said.

The government, he said, had to examine the modalities on the waiver issue, which was sought by farmers across the State, before it made an announcement. There are laid-out procedures to be followed in the administration on a waiver by the government.

As the CM had been touring the State since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he was well aware about the problems faced by the people. Though the farmers were making appeals, there were procedures to be looked into by the government before a decision was taken as the financial implications had to be studied, Mr. Udayakumar clarified.

Citing a few other instances, where the TN government’s decision was welcomed by one and all but irked Mr. Stalin, the Minister said that the jallikattu issue, handling of COVID-19 pandemic, the floods and cyclones that hit the State during the northeast monsoon and the ₹2,500 as Pongal gift to 2.06 crore card holders.