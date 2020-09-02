Revenue Minister says more IT employment opportunities to be created in rural areas

Revenue Minister R. B. Udhayakumar said that the State Government is working towards creating more employment opportunities in the field of Information Technology (IT) for youth in rural areas, through a number of schemes.
Addressing the press after a meeting with Additional Chief Secretary of the IT Department, Hans Raj Varma here on Wednesday, the Minister said that legacy establishments from different parts of the globe have been invited to visit Tamil Nadu to ensure that manpower from rural areas is recognised.
“Last year, when Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and some of us (ministers) visited the United States of America, we noticed that a number of expatriates from Tamil Nadu were interested in investing their efforts towards developing the IT sector in the State,” he said. He added that the Chief Minister also took part in a number of meetings and webinars regarding the IT industry to discuss a potential future of investment opportunities.
The Minister said that investments in rural areas will permit a boom of work in rural TN, cutting down urban migration significantly and adding value to the rural economy.
