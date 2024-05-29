Revenue inspector, assistant arrested in Tiruvannamalai for taking bribe

A Revenue Inspector (RI) and her assistant at Tiruvannamalai municipality were arrested on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 by sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) for demanding and taking a bribe of ₹30,000 from a retired government schoolteacher for name change in the property.

DVAC sources said that the complainant R. Ramesh (64), retired schoolteacher was living in Villupuram with his family. His parents, V. Ramachandran and R. Visalakshi, were living in their ancestral house in Tiruvannamalai town. As part of division of his property with his children, Ramachandran transferred his house, which is 504 sq.ft, in the town to his younger son and complainant Ramesh last June.

In January, Ramesh applied for a name change in the property as his father’s name was in the patta. Municipal staff asked Ramesh to get necessary clearance for name change in the patta. Subsequently, Ramesh got a call from revenue assistant, B. Rahul (26), asking the complainant to meet revenue inspector, E. Selvarani (42). Ramesh met Ms. Selvarani at her office in the municipality earlier this month. The RI and revenue assistant demanded a sum of ₹50,000 for name change in the patta, claiming the land in the locality has high market value.

Since then, the duo has been demanding the money to get the job done. As the complainant Ramesh said he could not afford it as he was a pensioner, the duo asked him to pay at least ₹40,000. As the complainant was not willing to pay, they reduced the bribe further to ₹30,000.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, Mr. Ramesh lodged a complaint with the DVAC. A seven-member team led by S. Velmurugan, Deputy SP, DVAC (Tiruvannamalai), laid a trap and caught revenue assistant Rahul red-handed. A case has been registered against him and the revenue inspector.

