Revenue Inspector arrested for demanding bribe

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested the Revenue Inspector (RI) of Eraiyur village for demanding and receiving a bribe of ₹1,000 from a carpenter for the issuance of a legal heir certificate.

DVAC sources said RI K. Bharathi, 40, demanded bribe from A. Palaniswamy, 62, a carpenter, in order to process his online application for a for legal heir.

Mr. Palaniswamy is a resident of Melnatchipattu village, which comes under Chengam taluk. Following his father’s demise, he decided to get a legal heir certificate to change the patta of 1.5 acres of farmland, which is in his father’s name, to his name.

Accordingly, he sought and received a no-objection certificate from the Village Administrative Officer (VOA).

However, his application for a legal heir certificate through the e-seva centre in the village was rejected for unknown reasons. He tried four more times, but the application was rejected every time.

Seeking clarification, Mr. Palaniswamy went to the RI office in Eraiyur village. Upon meeting the RI, he was told to pay bribe to process the application.

Refusing to pay bribe, Mr. Palaniswamy lodged a complaint with the DVAC.

Later, a seven-member team, led by S. Velmurugan, Deputy SP, DVAC (Tiruvannamalai), laid a trap and caught Bharathi red-handed. A case has been registered.