Revenue from commercial taxes grew 47.19% in three years: State government

Tamil Nadu government on Saturday said revenue from Commercial Taxes grew 47.19% to ₹1,26,005.92 crore in 2023-24 from ₹85,606.41 crore in 2020-21 (during the previous AIADMK regime).

An official statement said due to simplification of procedures and online systems, an additional revenue of ₹40,399.51 crore has been generated in the three years of the DMK regime. The Samadhan Scheme was launched in 2023 for the settlement of arrears of tax, penalty or interest pertaining to various taxes administered under Commercial Taxes. The scheme was in implementation from October 16, 2023 to March 31, 2024, the release said.

Under the scheme, tax dues up to ₹50,000 were waived off. A sum of ₹247.89 crore has been collected on tax dues of over ₹50,000 which is the highest when compared to previous schemes. Infrastructure upgradation and administrative reforms have been undertaken at a cost of ₹62 crore, the statement said.

The Commercial Taxes department established a Tax Research Unit on December 30, 2022 and based on its review and recommendation, the State government has found a solution for an additional sum of ₹510.09 crore under Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) in March 2024, as a first phase.

The department also tied up with IIT-Hyderabad for Big data analytics to study the aspects of revenue losses and through this initiative, an additional revenue of ₹129.77 crore has been generated in the last four months, the statement said. It also pointed to the reduction in taxes on petrol in 2021, which brought down the petrol prices by ₹3 per litre.