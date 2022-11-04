Revenue collections of Registration, Commercial Taxes Departments post about 35% rise in seven months

The enhanced collections mean the recovery of Tamil Nadu’s economy after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are other reasons, too, for the buoyancy, say officials

Revenue collections by the Registration and Commercial Taxes Departments, accounting for around one half of Tamil Nadu’s overall revenue receipts, have registered about 35% increase in the current financial year (2022-23) over the corresponding period of 2021-22.

Provisional official data available as on October 31 reveal that the collections of the Registration Department, indicating the level of activity in the real estate sector, were to the tune of ₹9,796.01 crore during April-October as against ₹7,226.46 crore for the same period last year, indicating an increase of 35.6%. In the seven months of this financial year, 19,68,387 documents were registered as against 15,81,308 last year, an increase of 24.5%.

As for the Department of Commercial Taxes, which implements the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, the Value Added Tax (VAT) Act and the Central Sales Tax Act (relating to six goods, including high-speed diesel, petrol and alcoholic liquor), the collections were ₹77,030.18 crore, whereas they were ₹56,309.5 crore last year, an increase of 36.8%.

Broadly, the enhanced collections mean the recovery of the State’s economy after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are other reasons too, say officials and a representative of the real estate sector.