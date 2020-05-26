Revamped AIADMK IT wing begins functioning, promotes government work on COVID-19

CHENNAI

26 May 2020 13:54 IST

Party persons said the aim is to focus on the overall strategy of the party, as well as on region-specific messages

The revamped Information Technology wing of the ruling AIADMK has started functioning, and representatives said the key focus would be to take the achievements of the State government and the messages of its leadership to the last mile, especially in their tackling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The AIADMK has pioneered the concept of the use of innovative technology, and we have reached out to the voters in multiple ways in the past and we would continue to leverage technologies to ensure the achievements and messages of our leadership reach the last mile,” said ‘Aspire’ K. Swaminathan, who has been given charge of the Chennai zone.

Mr. Swaminathan pointed out that there were about 26% of voters in the 18-30 years age group, and 52.25% in the 18-40 age group, which means more than three-fourth of the people are connected to the internet or social media in some form or the other.

The Chennai zone has launched a video campaign which highlights that the State leads in the number of COVID-19 tests done and Mr. Swaminathan said more initiatives are lined up. The theme projects the AIADMK as protective and caring.

M. Kovai Sathyan, the party’s spokesperson and in-charge of Vellore pointed out that the aim is to focus on the overall strategy of the party as well as on region-specific messages. “We will highlight the number of measures taken in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as economic relief measures. We will also successfully tackle the propaganda by the Opposition parties,” he said.

The representatives of IT Wing of the Coimbatore and Madurai Zones were not reachable for comments.