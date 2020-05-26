Tamil Nadu

Revamped AIADMK IT wing begins functioning, promotes government work on COVID-19

A view of the AIADMK office in Chennai. Photograph used for representational purposes only

A view of the AIADMK office in Chennai. Photograph used for representational purposes only   | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

Party persons said the aim is to focus on the overall strategy of the party, as well as on region-specific messages

The revamped Information Technology wing of the ruling AIADMK has started functioning, and representatives said the key focus would be to take the achievements of the State government and the messages of its leadership to the last mile, especially in their tackling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The AIADMK has pioneered the concept of the use of innovative technology, and we have reached out to the voters in multiple ways in the past and we would continue to leverage technologies to ensure the achievements and messages of our leadership reach the last mile,” said ‘Aspire’ K. Swaminathan, who has been given charge of the Chennai zone.

Mr. Swaminathan pointed out that there were about 26% of voters in the 18-30 years age group, and 52.25% in the 18-40 age group, which means more than three-fourth of the people are connected to the internet or social media in some form or the other.

The Chennai zone has launched a video campaign which highlights that the State leads in the number of COVID-19 tests done and Mr. Swaminathan said more initiatives are lined up. The theme projects the AIADMK as protective and caring.

M. Kovai Sathyan, the party’s spokesperson and in-charge of Vellore pointed out that the aim is to focus on the overall strategy of the party as well as on region-specific messages. “We will highlight the number of measures taken in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as economic relief measures. We will also successfully tackle the propaganda by the Opposition parties,” he said.

The representatives of IT Wing of the Coimbatore and Madurai Zones were not reachable for comments.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 2:03:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/revamped-aiadmk-it-wing-begins-functioning-starts-promoting-government-work-on-covid-19/article31677440.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY