Revamp of Katpadi rail overbridge begins

Work on revamping the overbridge near Katpadi railway station on the Arakkonam-Jolarpet section has commenced, and is estimated to cost ₹2 crore.

It would take at least four months to complete the project, depending on the traffic allowed on the bridge during the time of construction.

Notice boards have been displayed on both sides of the site cautioning motorists and pedestrians using the Vellore-Chittoor Road.

Traffic police’s help had been sought to regulate traffic as it was unsafe for motorists as well as workers, said railway sources. If needed, it would be made a one-way till the work was completed, he said.

Vellore MP D.M. Kathir Anand and P. Mahesh, divisional railway manager of the Southern Railway, Chennai, had announced the work here on September 19. The existing bridge near Katpadi Junction comprises two spans of 41.09 m each (Bowstring Arch type) built in 1995-96.

The bridge construction won the ‘S.B. Joshi and P.V. Raj Memorial and L&T Most Outstanding Bridge National Awards National Award’ constituted by Indian Institute of Bridge Engineers in 1997.

Vibrations felt

Due to heavy traffic, vibration was noticed during the passage of heavy vehicles, especially container trucks.

After conducting a load test, it was decided to renovate the bridge by adopting carbon-fibre technology.

According to railway engineering department sources, carbon-fibre is lightweight but several times stronger than steel and twice as stiff. It was used to strengthen the building material.

There were two primary ways to make carbon-fibre, but polyacrylonitrile (PAN) was the most common precursor for carbon-fibre, which was being used in the project.

Key inter-State link

The road, which connects Vellore and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, formed a key link for freight movement between the two States. Because of wear and tear, the bridge developed cracks at many places. The parapet on both sides was in danger of collapsing.

Railway sources said that following several complaints from commuters and from politicians, railway authorities appointed a private agency in June to conduct a dynamic load test.

After conducting a vibration study for assessing the safety of the bridge, a report submitted to the railway authorities suggested a complete change in the strengthening mechanism of the bridge. Based on the report and a study by experts from the Southern Railway, it was decided to renovate the bridge.