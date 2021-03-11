Tamil Nadu

Returning to the fold

After V.K. Sasikala, aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, announced that she would step aside from active politics, there have been talks that some prominent faces of AMMK may return to the parent party. J. Srinivasan, former deputy Mayor of the Tiruchi Corporation and the Tiruchi urban district secretary of AMMK, wasted no time and returned to the AIADMK. Mr. Srinivasan, who was expected to be nominated from the AMMK in Tiruchi (East) or Tiruchi (West) constituency, met Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Chennai on Wednesday and rejoined the AIADMK.

