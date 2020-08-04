Return to AIADMK, Udhayakumar urges Nainar Nagendran

Nainar Nagendran

04 August 2020 16:13 IST

If he wants to return to our party, we will all welcome him, says the Minister

Revenue Minister and secretary of the ‘Purachi Thalaivi’ Peravai in the AIADMK, R.B. Udhayakumar, on Tuesday made an appeal to former minister and now vice-president in the State unit of the BJP, Nainar Nagendran, to return to the parent party (AIADMK).

Responding to a query whether his party would take back Mr.Nainar Nagendran in the light of the latter’s open expression of disappointment with the BJP over the treatment being given to him, Mr.Udhayakumar recalled that the former minister was a member of the AIADMK since his early days. He had held several positions in the party. He was a minister in the Jayalalithaa government and secretary of the Amma Peravai.

“He is well known to the public. He has been in touch with people. So, if he wants to return to our party, we will all welcome him,” the Revenue Minister said.

He pointed out that former Arcot MLA, V.K.R. Srinivasan, who joined the BJP along with Mr.Nainar Nagendran in August 2017, had recently returned to the AIADMK.