Return money to railway ticket holders after price reduction: Ramadoss

Chennai

17 November 2021 00:39 IST

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday said that the Railways’ decision to restart normal service after COVID-19 pandemic affected services for the last two years will help strengthen the economy but said that money should be returned back to those who had reserved their tickets by paying more instead of the ticket prices according to the new guideline.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said that when compared to the new ticket tariff, the old tariff was 65% more expensive.

“Many of these tickets were bought by senior citizens and disabled people. They had spent their hard earned money to buy these tickets and it was not right to keep them. So, they must be appropriately compensated and extra money received from them should be returned,” said Dr. Ramadoss.

Dr. Ramadoss said that the difference in money would be collected from passengers during their travel when a hike in railway ticket prices would be announced, in the past.