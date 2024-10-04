Rettamalai Srinivasan who helped the oppressed stand up and seek their rights

At the far end of the Otteri Burial Ground on the bustling Brick Kiln Road in Chennai, two persons have been laid to rest. They are protected by a tomb-like structure sporting the name Urimai Kalam. Built in the recent past, the structure remains locked most of the day. There are engravings on the gravestones, and one of them stands out. It describes a government order that granted civil rights to a segment of the population deemed “untouchables”. It puts the order down to the efforts of Dalit rights activist Rettamalai Srinivasan. The gravestone that carries this engraving is that of Srinivasan’s wife Aranganayaki Ammal, next to whom lie the mortal remains of the former.

Many roles

Born in 1859 in Chengalpattu into a family of labourers, Srinivasan mobilised the marginalised sections. “A commemorative stamp, issued by the Department of Posts, cites his occupations as a lawyer, journalist, and politician. However, behind these titles is the curse of caste and discrimination, against which he combined all these occupations to organise what we call the Scheduled Castes,” says Professor S.S. Sundaram, Head of the Department of Indian History, University of Madras.

He ran journals for highlighting the sufferings of his people, fought for their rights in the Madras Legislative Council, served in the Justice Party, all for improving the lot of the marginalised. These efforts can be traced in the book, Rao Bahadur Rettamalai Srinivasan: The Champion of Civil Rights of Dalits in Tamil Nadu, penned by G. Thangavelu, former Head of Department of History, Madurai Kamaraj University.

A major chunk of the four-decades-long efforts of ‘Thatha’ Srinivasan (as he was fondly called) were magnified through Paraiyan, a newspaper he started in 1892 by investing a mere ₹15. “Through the publication, he sought to educate the depressed classes and spread social and political awakening. He apprised the government of the deplorable economic and social disabilities of the depressed classes,” late Thangavelu writes. His efforts ran into hurdles, though. The book documents how the journal faced threats from Congress members and caste Hindus, and how court summonses were served on Srinivasan. However, such was the support he enjoyed that, in one instance, even a fine of ₹100 levied on him was paid by his supporters, who “barged into the court with the word, Paraiyan, written on their chests”.

Pressing for ‘Adi Dravidar’

Working under the Adi Dravidar Mahajana Sabha (founded in the 1850s), Srinivasan pressed for the usage of the term ‘Adi Dravidar’ (the original or first Dravidars) to address members of the depressed classes. This was a collective effort though — its roots can be traced to anti-caste activist Iyothee Thass Pandithar. But Srinivasan pushed for its usage in the Legislative Council in the late 1930s.

The Poona Pact of 1932 paved the way for a new categorisation of the depressed classes. The Government of India Act of 1935 classified them under the term Scheduled Castes. “This was, however, opposed by Rettamalai Srinivasan as he demanded that they be addressed as United Castes. This demand was rejected by the British as the 1935 Act had already incorporated the term Scheduled Castes,” senior VCK leader and Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar told The Hindu.

Besides, Srinivasan opposed the term Harijan, coined by Mahatma Gandhi, questioning the rationale behind dubbing only a section of the population the ‘Children of God’ and affirmed that ‘Adi Dravidar’ was the apt usage. The prefix, ‘Adi’, served as a way of differentiating oneself from the masses who identified themselves with their castes. In short, it was a way of proclaiming oneself as a ‘casteless Dravidar’, Dr. Ravikumar added.

Dr. Sundaram said, “At a time when the term Dravidar connoted the unified non-Brahmin masses as righteous autochthonous opposed to Aryan invaders, Srinivasan restricted its meaning to the depressed classes. This was a political repudiation of non-Brahmanism and, more precisely, a rejection of the idea that there was any natural unity or shared interest among all non-Brahmin castes.”

Unlike Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who urged the Dalits to leave Hinduism and embrace Buddhism, Srinivasan believed that conversion to other religions would “weaken the numerical strength of the depressed classes and strengthen their aggressors”, Thangavelu writes. It is also said that Srinivasan feared that the concessions and rightful privileges offered to the depressed classes would be affected if they converted to other religions. In fact, reports in The Hindu Archives have documented how government orders denied concessions to the converts. “The Government of India Act, 1935, clearly defines the communities, such as Hindus, Muslims, Scheduled Castes, Indian Christians, and Anglo-Indians. Thereby a member of one community cannot claim to be a member of another community in order to get the benefit conferred on another by way of special concessions (like full fee concessions to Scheduled Castes). The Government is justified in its order in not allowing other communities or converts to other religions any special concessions granted to the depressed classes (Scheduled Castes). It should be so not only in respect of education, but also economic and other matters!...,” a report dated October 5, 1938, read.

The other contributions of Srinivasan include his role in urging the government to start a Labour Welfare Department for the “untouchables”; appointment of special officers to tackle matters pertaining to the depressed classes; making available hostels for students of the depressed classes; fighting for the land rights of the marginalised; and participation in the Round Table Conferences, representing the depressed classes, along with Dr. Ambedkar, Thangavelu writes.

Along with Dr. Ambedkar, he proposed a separate electorate for the depressed classes. However, the demand did not fructify. He was awarded the title of Diwan Bahadur by the British in 1936. Scholar Thiru. Ve. Kalyanasundaram conferred the title, Dravida Mani, on him. He passed away on September 18, 1945. A memorial has been built for him at the Gandhi Mandapam in Chennai.

Living legacy

Asked about the relevance of Srinivasan in the contemporary world, Dr. Ravikumar says, “At a time when the Supreme Court itself has stated [in February this year] that the Scheduled Castes are not homogenous, it may be noted that had Rettamalai Srinivasan’s demand for bringing them under the United Castes been realised, such a situation would not have arisen.”