Retract order modifying age limits for teachers, says Stalin

CHENNAI

12 October 2020 02:45 IST

It reduced the upper-age limit for direct recruitment of educators

DMK president M.K. Stalin has urged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to take back an order issued by the School Education Department, reducing the upper-age limit for the direct recruitment of teachers, from 57 to 40 for the open category and from 57 to 45 for reserved categories.

In a tweet, he said the move would affect job opportunities and destroy school education. Mr. Stalin also noted that about 10 lakh people had registered at employment exchanges, and were waiting for a job opportunity. The move would hurt their future, he said.

Advertising

Advertising