Retirement age raised with eye on poll: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had increased the retirement age of the State government employees with an eye on the Assembly election.

In a statement in Chennai, he said although it was welcome, the decision could have been taken last year when the retirement age was raised to 59.

Mr. Palaniswami should now take steps to protect the opportunities of the educated youth who had been waiting with expectation and concern about their future.

“He has to ensure that their opportunities are protected,” he said.