Retirement age of TN government staff increased to 60 years

The retirement age of Tamil Nadu state government employees has been increased from 59 to 60 years, announced Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday.
Making a suo motu statement in the Legislative Assembly, he said the order would be applicable to employees of the government and government-aided schools, legal and constitutional bodies, government sectors, local bodies, commissions, boards and unions.
He said all those who were in service and those who would retire on May 31, 2021, would be covered under the announcement.
Last year, the government had increased the retirement age from 58 to 59 years.
