ADVERTISEMENT

Retirees of Madras varsity to soon get their pending dues

February 15, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - CHENNAI 

Varsity urged to provide details of rectified audit objections

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Madras staff, who have retired in the last five years, may receive their retirement dues soon. The issues of pending dues, among other issues, was discussed at the syndicate meeting on Tuesday.

A senior official of the University said that the higher education secretary who participated informed about the situation.

“He has advised the University to provide the details of the funds requirement and what the University had done to meet the audit objections.  Based on the University’s response, he would convey the institution’s request to the Finance department,” the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A source said the dues of over 100 teaching and non-teaching staff are pending.

New Courses

The University is planning to introduce MSc digital media and science and MSc digital marketing and a few other courses in Commerce in the 2023-24 academic year.

Courses in artificial intelligence and data science are also being discussed. “We have time till month-end when the academic council meeting will be held. There are requests to launch several courses including computer science,” the official said.

As many as four managements have shown interest to start new arts and science colleges but it depends on the colleges qualifying the inspection requirements, he added.

The University has already started the inspection process.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US