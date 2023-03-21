ADVERTISEMENT

Retired veterinarian roped in to capture wild elephant Karuppan in Erode’s Talavadi Hills 

March 21, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - ERODE

The move comes after the Erode district Forest Department’s 100-member team, including veterinarians, failed to capture the elephant during the ‘Operation Black’ from January 12 to 19.

The Hindu Bureau

A kumki elephant, Sujay, has arrived at Talavadi Forest Range that would be deployed to fix radio-collar on elephant ‘Karuppan’ at Talavadi Hills in Erode district. Photo: Special arrangement / The Hindu

The Forest Department in Erode district has roped in retired veterinarian N.S. Manoharan to carry out an operation to capture a wild elephant nicknamed Karuppan, in Talavadi Hills, and fix a radio collar on it and translocate it here, on Tuesday.

The move comes after the Forest Department’s 100-member team, including veterinarians, failed to capture the elephant during the ‘Operation Black’ from January 12 to 19. Farmers were demanding that an experienced team of veterinarians be roped in so that the elephant, that raids crops and conflicts with humans in Talavadi and Jerahalli Forest Ranges for over one year, be captured successfully for translocation.

ALSO READ
Elephant Karuppan is back, damages crops in Erode’s Talavadi Hills

On Tuesday, elephant trackers, veterinarians and other forest staff entered the forest area to study the terrain and possible locations where the elephant could be darted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Two kumkis, Bomman and Sujay, from Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), were stationed at the base camp at Maharajapuram in Talavadi Forest Range. Officials said that a 75-member team from both the ranges would be involved in the operation that is expected to begin in two or three days.

On Monday night, Karuppan was found at a sugarcane field at Eripuram village and farmers chased it away. The whereabouts of the elephant will be known only if it enters farm land on Tuesday night, officials added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US