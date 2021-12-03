Tamil Nadu

Retired TNPCB chief found dead

The former chairman of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), A.V. Venkatachalam, 62, was found dead in his Velachery house on Thursday.

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had filed a case against the retired officer of the Indian Forest Service on charges of criminal misconduct and misappropriation.

A senior police official said that around noon, Venkaatachalm’s wife went to his room and found him dead. She alerted the police who shifted his body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts available at Sneha’s helpline 044-24640050.)


