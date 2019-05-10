Retired Tangedco CE powers up staff

It is not often that such a thing happens at a government department. It may be the regular thing to do in a corporate firm, but it is truly a rare occasion when a retiring staff member (in the public sector) sends a thank you note to his colleagues down the line, thanking them for their co-operation and listing the overall achievements of the department.

S. Eswarasubramanian, Chief Engineer, Chennai North Region (CNR), who superannuated on April 30, sent a letter titled ‘Greetings to all’ thanking all his subordinates for executing several infrastructure power projects during his tenure as CE over two years and seven months. This, he said, had helped keep the city powered round-the-clock.

The CNR covers Central, North and West circles.

The letter lists out 25 infrastructure initiatives taken up during his term. The works included construction of 16 substations, 13 substations to be built, adding new power transformers, commissioning of more than 100 11-kilo volt (KV) feeders, renovation of civil buildings which were badly in need of repairs, and laying of overhead and under ground power lines for high tension and low tension consumers to the extent of nearly 1,100 km.

The letter specifically notes the addition of 2,400 distribution transformers that led to the avoiding of low voltage problems and drastically reducing the overloading problems in the CNR. He also compares the number of feeder trippings coming down to 2,415 from 2,612 in 2015, and this translated into saving 900 hours of interruptions valued at ₹295 crore.

While thanking all his subordinates and Tangedco’s Director/Distribution and Tantransco’s Director/Transmission Projects, the retired CE went on to point out that there was still a long way to go to sustain the stable power situation. He called for addition of at least 10% of capacity of the demand every year by way of new substations, improvement of the HT network by eliminating radial structure, adoption of the Distribution Management Systems through Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and making all new 33 KV substations unmanned units.