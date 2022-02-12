Retired railway staffer reaches out to Class I students of govt. schools in Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet

TIRUVANNAMALAI

12 February 2022 17:24 IST

From 2001, Subramanian has been donating study materials to them

A retired railway staffer has donated supporting study materials for Class I students in government primary schools in Tiruvannamalai and Ranipet on February 8.

According to a press release, N. Subramanian, 78, who retired from the Southern Railway as Office Superintendent, has been donating books to school students since 2001.

“We spend our own money for distributing books,” said Mr. Subramanian.

The supporting study materials include Thirukkural, dictionary, Atlas and a Tamil moral poem book and other learning aids that worth ₹ 1.1 lakh. Further, play things, maps and charts were also distributed to students free of cost. Educational expenses for a few students from the marginalised sections in the society in the district are also being taken care of by him. In 2019, he contributed to School Patron Schemes for four government schools in the district.

The donation was suspended due to the pandemic. He has started distributing them with the reopening of schools. This year, he added, a few stationary items likea set of pencils, eraser, sharpener, scale and three book markers were also given. A total of 246 students benefited from the initiative this year, the release added.