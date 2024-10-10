Retired policeman undergoes surgery to regain speech and breathing

A 60-year-old man regained his breathing and speech faculty after a complex laryngo-tracheal reconstruction at a city hospital. The patient, a retired sub-inspector from Puducherry, suffered severe injuries in an accident in March 2023 in the Union Territory. He underwent several surgeries, including a limb amputation. He spent a considerable amount of time in the intensive care unit and required tracheostomy. In July 2023, a tissue growth around the tracheostomy site obstructed his airway and he could not breathe or speak.

After he was brought to MGM Hospital in Chennai, Sanjeeve Mohanty, senior consultant, ENT, head and neck surgery and his team performed another tracheostomy to restore his breathing and he was discharged. In November 2023, the patient was readmitted to the hospital. The tracheostomy was removed, and a laryngo-tracheal reconstruction surgery was done. Doctors used cartilage from the man’s upper rib to enable him breathe independently. A stent was placed to support the graft. The patient was able to speak post-surgery. He was under observation till July 2024 after which the stent was removed.

