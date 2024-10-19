GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Retired OFT machinist, son design and acquire patent for device to remove oil slick

The device consists of a metal tank with two sections; the inlet pipe is lined with fine nylon mesh and sieved sand to allow the free movement of water contaminated with oil

Published - October 19, 2024 07:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Nahla Nainar
A. Basheer Khan, right, and his son Mohamed Imran, of Tiruchi demonstrate the oil spill filtration device that they have designed and obtained a patent.

A. Basheer Khan, right, and his son Mohamed Imran, of Tiruchi demonstrate the oil spill filtration device that they have designed and obtained a patent. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A. Basheer Khan, 62, and his son B. Mohamed Imran, 28, of Tiruchi recently received a patent for a device that they designed to remove oil spill from seawater through filtration along coastal areas.

The recognition was given on September 24 by the Patent Office and is valid for 20 years from the date of filing.

“At present, the technology to deal with oil spill on land is limited. Our device uses a low-energy method to draw out the oil contaminated water from a targeted area, and after filtering, pumps cleaned water back into the sea. The filtered sediment has to be processed further for eco-friendly usage,” Mr. Khan told The Hindu.

Mr. Khan, who retired as a machinist at the Ordnance Factory Tiruchi (OFT) in 2023, was interested in engineering from a young age while growing up at Chathiramanai village, Perambalur district. “ I studied at an Industrial Training Institute in the 1980s and apprenticed at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). I used to be inspired by mechanical objects and science concepts to invent my own machines. In 2017, when an outbound empty tanker collided with an inbound loaded oil tanker in Ennore, Chennai, the crude oil was spread all over the coastal areas. I decided to design something to deal with such situations, and started working on the concept from 2018,” he said.

A prototype of the device is available at his home. It consists of a metal tank with two sections for polluted and clean water. The inlet pipe is lined with fine nylon mesh and sieved sand to allow free movement of water contaminated with oil.

During a demonstration on Saturday, Mr. Khan mixed machine oil into water in one section of the device and created ‘waves’ in it with the help of a small steel snack plate fitted to a pulley and sewing machine motor. To guide the water into the filtering inlet pipe, a manually operated shutter fixed with multiple springs is placed at the mouth of the targeted area. In a matter of minutes, the oil and grease were separated from water.

Mr. Imran, who helped his father in research and trials, said the prototype had potential for commercial development. “In the event of an oil spill, our machine can help not only save the environment, but also keep salvage workers safe from direct exposure to harmful chemicals,” he said.

