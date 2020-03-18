Retired Madras High Court judge appointed chairman of fee fixation committee

Retired judge of the Madras High Court K. Venkatraman has been appointed as the chairman of the fee fixation committee for self-financing professional colleges. An order was issued to this effect by Higher Education Secretary Apoorva on Monday.

Mr. Venkatraman is taking over the position following the death of retired Judge N.V. Balasubramanian on November 3 last year.

Admission to engineering programmes will be held in July and usually, the fee fixation committee provides its recommendation based on appeals by the colleges, prior to the beginning of the admission process. Since last year the Directorate of Technical Education has been conducting single-window counselling for all colleges under Anna University and the University departments.

Counselling begins on July 1. The list of seats/intake approval for the colleges is expected to be released by the All India Council for Technical Education by April 15.