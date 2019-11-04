Tamil Nadu

Retired judge of High Court passes away

Justice N.V. Balasubramanian, retired Judge of Madras High Court, died after he collapsed at the Kapaleeswarar temple here on Sunday night.

According to sources at the temple, he was rushed to a hospital from there. Doctors at the Government Hospital, Royapettah, declared him brought dead. After retiring from service, Justice Balasubramanian was appointed by the Tamil Nadu government as Chairman of committees on fixation of fee for self-financing professional colleges and polytechnics.

