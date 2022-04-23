Retired IG forgets gun and bullets while deboarding Yercaud Express at Erode

Pon Manickavel

April 23, 2022 16:54 IST

Police retrieve them and hand them over to Pon Manickavel

A.G. Pon Manickavel, retired Inspector General of Police, left his gun and eight bullets in a train while deboarding it at Erode railway junction on Saturday. However, they were retrieved and handed over to him.

The retired officer travelled in Yercaud Superfast Express (No 22649) to attend a function. He left the station and arrived at the hotel where he realised that the gun and bullets were missing. He immediately informed the district police who alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The train was moved to the yard for regular cleaning and maintenance work when the workers found the gun and bullets. At the same time, RPF personnel also reached the coach, retrieved them and handed them over to Mr. Manickavel.