Retired IAS officer T. Lakshminarayanan no more

April 25, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Retired IAS officer T. Lakshminarayanan, who had served as the chairman of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), passed away in Chennai on Wednesday. He was 90.

His family said his body was donated to a private hospital for medical research. His wife had predeceased him.

Born in 1933, Lakshminarayanan was inducted into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1972. He retired in 1987. In a career spanning two decades, he had served as the Collector of (then) South Arcot.

He had also served as the Secretary to the Chief Minister, and the Adviser to the Governor during 1976-77. He was the Director of the Anna Institute of Management.

He served as the TNPSC chairman between January 1987 and January 1993.

Lakshminarayanan is credited for his part in streamlining the functions of the TNPSC and the various reforms brought into its functioning. He was instrumental in introducing the centralised evaluation of answer sheets of candidates and the dummy number.

CM Stalin condoles death

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of Lakshminarayanan. During his tenure as the chairman of TNPSC, Lakshminarayanan performed efficiently, Mr. Stalin recalled. The Chief Minister also extended condolences to his family members.

