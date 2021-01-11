Retired High Court judge joins DMK

CHENNAI

11 January 2021 16:28 IST

Justice S.K. Krishnan joined in the presence of party president M.K. Stalin

Former judge of the Madras High Court Justice S.K. Krishnan on Monday joined the DMK in the presence of party president M.K. Stalin and general secretary Duraimurugan.

Party MPs Kanimozhi and P. Wilson, deputy general secretary K. Ponmudi, organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi and legal advisor N.R. Elango were present.

This is not the first time a judge is joining a political party. Justice V. Ramaswami of the Supreme Court, who faced impeachment proceedings, joined the AIADMK and contested unsuccessfully from Sivakasi Lok Sabha constituency in 1999.

Justice K. Samikannu, a retired jugee of the Madras High Court, entered politics as the candidate of the Viduthalai Chiruthaikal Katchi (VCK) in Villupuram Lok Sabha constituency in 2009. He too lost the polls.