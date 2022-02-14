Former HC judge Raviraja Pandian dies; CM pays tributes

He has the unique distinction of being a staff of the High Court from 1969 to 1978

Former Madras High Court judge K. Raviraja Pandian, 74, died in Chennai on Monday. He has the unique distinction of having joined as a staff of the High Court in 1969, becoming a lawyer in 1978 and then getting elevated as its judge in March 2000. He retired from service on January 16, 2010.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited the former judge’s residence and paid his last respects. The former judge was born in Tiruvizhi Mizhalay village in Tiruvarur district on January 16, 1948, in a Carnatic music family popularly known as ‘Tiruvizhi Mizhalay Brothers.’

He was the youngest son of three brothers of Kalyanasundaram Pillai, who was a disciple of Kancheevaram Nayana Pillai. His father was a Sangeetha Sahitya Kartha, who had composed several Keerthanas. His paternal uncle Subramania Pillai was a Padma Shri awardee.

He had his early education at George High School in Vishnupuram and obtained his degree in commerce from His Highness the Raja’s College in Pudukottai in 1969 when he joined as a staff of the High Court. He obtained a law degree in 1977 and resigned from his job in 1978.

After commencing legal practice, he joined the chambers of senior counsel K. Parasaran and then in 1985, he shifted to the office of Justice S. Jagadeesan, when the latter was a lawyer. In 1989, he got appointed as an Additional Government Pleader and got upgraded as a Special Government Pleader.

He served as a judge of the High Court for over nine years from March 2000 to January 2010. Post retirement, he was appointed as the chairperson of the Private Schools Fee Determination Committee by the State government.