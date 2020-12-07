Retired HC judge Kulasekaran to head panel on caste-wise data

CHENNAI

07 December 2020 22:47 IST

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said that the Commission would start functioning soon.

Retired High Court judge A. Kulasekaran will lead the Commission, which was announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to conduct a survey for collecting caste-wise data in the State.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said that the Commission would start functioning soon.

The Chief Minister’s announcement on December 1 came a few hours after a delegation of PMK leaders, led by former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss, met him at the Secretariat.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the Chief Minister, the proposed Commission would examine the methodologies being adopted for collecting caste-wise data, and based on that, it would conduct a survey to collect such data and submit a report to the government.

PMK agitation

It was on the same morning that the PMK launched an agitation for a 20% reservation for Vanniyars in government jobs and higher education.