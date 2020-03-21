Tamil Nadu

Retired doctors to be roped in

Team formed to identify such doctors

The Health Department has invited retired doctors to serve in government hospitals for the management of COVID-19.

“Our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff are working round-the-clock in government hospitals. We are now inviting retired doctors, experts and ex-servicemen. We have formed a team to identify retired doctors to be ready to come and work in government hospitals at any time,” said Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar.

“Though the present situation in the State does not warrant such measures, we are looking at what happened in China, what is happening in Italy and the United States. When tackling COVID-19 is a huge challenge for even developed countries, we are looking at how we can face such challenges,” he told reporters, after inspecting the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

A health official said that they would be calling both retired doctors and voluntary private doctors.

