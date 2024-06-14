ADVERTISEMENT

Retired army man fatally attacks childhood friend, arrested

Published - June 14, 2024 11:08 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

K. Rajendran

The Walajah police arrested a retired army man for fatally attacking his friend during an argument on Thursday night.

The police said S. Ragothaman, 54, a security guard at SIPCOT in Ranipet town, was consuming liquor with his childhood friend and retired army man K. Rajendran, 54, at his on Thursday night.

A heated exchange ensued after Rajendran spilled the food Ragothaman brought. They exchanged blows and, in a fit of rage, Rajendran grabbed a wooden log and struck Ragothaman on his head.

Ragothaman sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore, where he died on Friday.

The police arrested Rajendran. He is lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore.

