GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Retired army man fatally attacks childhood friend, arrested

Published - June 14, 2024 11:08 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
K. Rajendran

K. Rajendran

The Walajah police arrested a retired army man for fatally attacking his friend during an argument on Thursday night.

The police said S. Ragothaman, 54, a security guard at SIPCOT in Ranipet town, was consuming liquor with his childhood friend and retired army man K. Rajendran, 54, at his on Thursday night.

A heated exchange ensued after Rajendran spilled the food Ragothaman brought. They exchanged blows and, in a fit of rage, Rajendran grabbed a wooden log and struck Ragothaman on his head.

Ragothaman sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore, where he died on Friday.

The police arrested Rajendran. He is lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.