Reticon, international retinal congress, held in Chennai

April 07, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Technology in ophthalmology could help reach out to a large number of people, said medical professionals at the 14th edition of the international retinal congress, Reticon.

Director of Medical Education J. Sangumani, who inaugurated the meet held in the city on Sunday, said the eye, which was the most expressive organ, was also a sophisticated one. “Diabetes is a pan-metabolic disease that affects all organs. A fundus examination is enough for an ophthalmologist to detect diabetes,” he said. He appreciated Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital for organising the conference that gave young doctors the opportunity to continuously improve their knowledge.

S. Natarajan, president, Teleophthalmic Society of India, and medical director and head of vitreo-retinal (VR) surgery at Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital, said: “We have about 28,000 registered ophthalmologists, and around 2,000 are members of the VR society. The society has launched a ‘Stop Blindness’ programme, which uses teleophthalmology to prevent blindness among diabetics.”

Ashar Agarwal, VR surgeon, and the hospital’s chief business officer, said: “VR is a neglected field in ophthalmology,” and added that, “The aim was to get the stalwarts of VR to share their knowledge and get youngsters excited about the field. If even 10% of the postgraduate medical students get into retinal ophthalmology, it will be a big boon for the country.”

Lalit Verman, director of VR services, Centre for Sight, Delhi, said the day-long event included case presentations, video sessions, and debates on the use of artificial intelligence, gene therapy, and stem cell therapy. Malaiappan Nagalingam, Honorary Consul, Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Mauritius, was present.

