Retd. judge Chandru unable to put up with objections: Annamalai 

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Wednesday alleged that retired Madras High Court judge K. Chandru had taken “a new avatar as the DMK’s propaganda secretary as he is unable to tolerate objections to his report submitted to the State government”.

ADVERTISEMENT

A committee, led by Justice Chandru, was constituted after two schoolchildren belonging to the Scheduled Castes were assaulted by a group of students of an intermediate caste at Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district last year. Mr. Chandru submitted his report to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on June 18 this year.

Mr. Annamalai criticised several recommendations of the report, including seating arrangements in classrooms in alphabetical order and prohibiting students from wearing (caste-related) wristbands and rings or marks on their forehead. He said that soon after the report was published, his party passed a resolution against it at its special executive committee meeting.

He said, “It is learnt that Mr. Chandru is upset at the BJP’s objection to the report. While speaking about the Jaffna library at an event, he [Justice Chandru] had said the BJP does not know anything about libraries. However, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arranged for the supply of 16,000 books to the Jaffna library. Being part of the committees formed by the DMK government that has opened Tasmac outlets on every street, Justice Chandru need not teach the BJP about libraries.”

“If Mr. Chandru wants to talk politics, he can officially join the DMK. Instead of doing that, he has replicated the policies of the DMK and attempted to impose them on students...,” he alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.