GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Retd. judge Chandru unable to put up with objections: Annamalai 

Published - July 18, 2024 12:35 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Wednesday alleged that retired Madras High Court judge K. Chandru had taken “a new avatar as the DMK’s propaganda secretary as he is unable to tolerate objections to his report submitted to the State government”.

A committee, led by Justice Chandru, was constituted after two schoolchildren belonging to the Scheduled Castes were assaulted by a group of students of an intermediate caste at Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district last year. Mr. Chandru submitted his report to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on June 18 this year.

Mr. Annamalai criticised several recommendations of the report, including seating arrangements in classrooms in alphabetical order and prohibiting students from wearing (caste-related) wristbands and rings or marks on their forehead. He said that soon after the report was published, his party passed a resolution against it at its special executive committee meeting.

He said, “It is learnt that Mr. Chandru is upset at the BJP’s objection to the report. While speaking about the Jaffna library at an event, he [Justice Chandru] had said the BJP does not know anything about libraries. However, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arranged for the supply of 16,000 books to the Jaffna library. Being part of the committees formed by the DMK government that has opened Tasmac outlets on every street, Justice Chandru need not teach the BJP about libraries.”

“If Mr. Chandru wants to talk politics, he can officially join the DMK. Instead of doing that, he has replicated the policies of the DMK and attempted to impose them on students...,” he alleged.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.