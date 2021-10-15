Retd. HC judge to head panel

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday named retired High Court judge P.R. Shivakumar as the chairperson of the newly-constituted Tamil Nadu State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (TNSCSCST). Editor of Dalit Murasu Punitha Pandian was named its vice-chairperson.

Advocate and human rights’ activist Kumaradevan, writer Ezhil. Ilangovan, tribal activist Anaimalai Leelavathi Dhanaraj, advocate P. Ilanchezhiyan, history professor and author K. Raghupathy were named members of the panel.

“The chairperson, vice-chairperson and members will hold the office for three years,” a release said. It may be recalled that a Bill passed in the Assembly had said that the panel would inquire, suo moto, or on a petition by a victim or any person on his/her behalf, into complaints of violation of rights under the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955, and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.